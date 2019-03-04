NID Customers Are Now Getting Monthly Billing

Hoping to help customers better manage their household budget, track their water usage, and detect possible leaks sooner, the Nevada Irrigation District is changing its billing system. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says, starting this month, bills will be sent out every month instead of every two months…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

NID officials say monthly bills can help customers adjust usage and conserve more, especially during summer months. Scherzinger says the change was originally planned for when rate hikes were originally scheduled to go into effect. But that’s now up in the air until April…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

The district says finding leaks sooner can help eliminate costly damage and high bills. And because most customers typically pay other bills monthly, aligning the water bill makes it easier to budget for overall household-related expenses. NID serves around 19-thousand treated water customers.