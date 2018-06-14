NID Customers Still Conserving Well

Water users in Nevada County continue to conserve at impressive rates. The Nevada Irrigation District says customers averaged 77 residential gallons per capita per day in April, compared to 79 the year before. The statewide average is 81. NID Operations Manager Chip Close says that’s also 35-percent less water, compared to 2013, the benchmark year used before the drought hit, or 130 gallons. He says people have voluntarily incorporated conservation into their lifestyles…

Close says having two fairly wet winters in a row was also a likely factor…

Meanwhile, Close says water districts are bracing for more longterm conservation measures being signed by Governor Brown that are designed to reduce consumption to 55 gallons per capita.