NID Director May Be Removed From Committee

A Nevada Irrigation District Board director, who’s not running for re-election this fall, may be removed from the Water Rates Committee. Board President Ricki Heck says she’s recommending that Nick Wilcox be replaced on the ad hoc committee, but she says it’s not punitive. Heck says since the Ag Policy Committee has a specific goal of exploring raw water rates in other communities, perhaps the two committees could be serving the same purpose…

So Heck says it’s unlikely that a water rate structure will be worked out by the November elections…

Under the proposal, directors Chris Bierwagen and Laura Peters would serve on one committee to study rates. Heck says the recommendation also had nothing to do with recent critical comments Wilcox has made about unspecified board members. Wilcox declined comment. The full board will consider the change at their meeting on Wednesday.