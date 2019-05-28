NID Director Praises Rejection of Water Tax

The recent rejection, in the State Senate, of a new tax on most residential water bills, is good news for the Nevada Irrigation District. The legislation is now in the Assembly. Revenue from the tax, which would have added another 95-cents a month to customer bills, would be used to improve drinking water in some of the state’s poorest areas. NID Board member Nick Wilcox says he, like the Senate, endorses a plan that would use existing taxpayer dollars…

There are no such communities in Nevada County that would benefit from the new tax revenue…

Wilcox says the tax would hit customers who are least able to afford it. A couple of months ago, the NID Board did not take action on a resolution supporting creating a Trust with General Fund dollars during State Budget surplus years.