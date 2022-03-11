NID Director Redistricted Out Of Office

A member of the Nevada Irrigation District Board will not be able to run for another term this year, under a redistricting resolution they approved. New boundaries for the five divisions, designed to maintain population balance and communities as whole as possible every ten years, mean Laura Peters no longer lives in Division Four. It covers the Lincoln area. The Board voted 4-1 for the remapping, with Peters the only “no” vote. And she says the Board was definitely aware of the impact. She says another similarly-balanced map could have kept her in the division…

click to listen to Laura Peters

Meanwhile, Board member Chris Bierwagen indicates there was no intention to prevent Peters from seeking re-election…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

Peters’ seat is up for election in November.