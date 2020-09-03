NID Faces Possible Water Shortage By 2070

About every ten years, the Nevada Irrigation District releases a more long-range water planning projection. And Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says although the latest one is not really a surprise, it is grim…

The report says that’s even after severe conservation measures have been imposed, including a 50-percent mandated reduction, under the district’s Drought Contingency Plan. The Plan was first implemented during the recent multi-year dry spell…

Riley says this latest projection is driven by new state requirements to help with California’s water management. It can be accessed through the NID website, where customer questions and input are encouraged.