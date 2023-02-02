NID February Snowpack Third-Best Ever Recorded

The first snowpack survey of the season for the Nevada Irrigation District has also been conducted. And all those atmospheric rivers have boosted it to 184-pecent of average. Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says that’s their third-highest measurement for February in recorded history…

Larsen says below-normal temperatures have also helped to minimize snow melt, even though atmospheric rivers can produce more rain than snow. And there have been no prolonged dry spells so far this year…

In January, precipitation in the district was 156-percent of average. But unless it’s extremely dry and warmer for the rest of the season, Larsen says NID expects to have ample storage in their reservoirs for the summer and fall months for water customers.