NID Finalizing Water Resilience Plan

The Nevada Irrigation District has wrapped up a series of meetings with a governor’s task force trying to find ways to reduce the impacts of climate change. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger told the Board of Directors, at its meeting on Wednesday, that Governor Newsom signed an order, earlier this year, directing water entities to inventory and assess current supplies and the health of their waterways to build a more climate-resilient system….

Information from agencies and districts is being used to develop the governor’s Water Resilience Portfolio. Scherzinger says one main focus for NID is encouraging state funding of more reliable water supply measurements. And he says that’s now possible, with a new LIDAR system, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, that’s been developed by the Department of Water Resources. It was used for the first time, as a pilot project, for the critical April snowpack measurement in the Sierra, at a cost of 15-millon dollars…

Scherzinger says the hope is that the LIDAR system will be funded each year in the state budget.