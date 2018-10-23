NID Forming Water Planning Team

As part of the process of plotting its water future, the Nevada Irrigation District is inviting the public to be part of a 30-member community representatives group. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says it’ll consist of four smaller working groups for what’s being called the Plan for Water Team…

Scherzinger says all pathways produced by the team will be presented to the NID Board of Directors to consider for the Raw Water Master Plan Update…

Scherzinger hopes there will be wide-ranging representation, including from agriculture, business, environmental interests, and government. If you’re interested, go to Plan for Water dot-org. The NID Board is scheduled to establish guidelines for the group at its meeting on November 14th. Scherzinger says it’s hoped the group will be in place and operational by the first quarter of next year. It’s expected to make recommendations within the next two years.