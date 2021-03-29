NID Gets Drought Warning Letter

With the rainy season nearly, and without a March Miracle, the State Water Resources Control Board has mailed early warning notices for some 40-thousand water rights holders to prepare for potential shortages. That includes the Nevada Irrigation District. But NID Public Information Officer, Tomi Riley, says they’re actually still in pretty good shape, compared to districts around the state. The overall reservoir storage was still at around 80-percent of normal, at least at the beginning of the month…

The Water Resources Control Board is urging districts to increase conservation measures, including reducing irrigated acreage. But Riley says NID does not anticipate mandatory conservation for its customers this summer…

While it’s not known if the Governor will issue his first emergency drought declaration since 2015, the Department of Water Resources has filed a revised contingency plan and plans to engage more frequently with water users this summer.