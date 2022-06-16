< Back to All News

NID Gets River Fire Recovery Grant

Posted: Jun. 16, 2022 12:12 AM PDT

A new grant will allow the Nevada Irrigation District to continue its work next fall and winter to address burned forest conditions from last year’s River Fire. It’s 570-thousand dollars from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. NID owns 300 of the 26-hundred acres that was scorched. Assistant General Manager, Greg Jones, says they have a total two-year budget of over 770-thousand dollars for what’s called the Bear River Wildfire Recovery Project. It’s on steep slopes of the canyon, between Chicago Park and Lake of the Pines. This area is considered integral to water supply infrastructure…

Jones notes that NID had already completed 400-thousand dollars worth of emergency work in the burn scar area last fall. And that helped reduce impacts from the Atmospheric River event in late October and the large snowstorm in late December…

The project will remove burned trees on 150 acres. It also will expand defensible space adjacent to Lake of the Pines and Alta Sierra.

