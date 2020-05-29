NID GM Rem Scherzinger Resigns Takes New Job

The general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District is resigning. In letters to the Board of Directors and employees, Rem Scherzinger says his last day will be July 11th. He’s held the job for seven and a half years. Board member Nick Wilcox says Scherzinger has obtained another job in the county, without being more specific. He says he’s disappointed, but not surprised…
Wilcox says Scherzinger’s departure is linked, at least in part, to the way people have been expressing their longrunning opposition to the Centennial Dam proposal…
In March, Wilcox announced at a Board meeting that he was moving to Colorado, with his wife, to be closer to his two sons, after saying he was not running for a fourth term in November. But he also said his past four years have been difficult due to what he termed “constant attacks” of the Board. Scherzinger says he’ll miss everyone in the district very much and will be available for more comment Friday afternoon.
–gf
Ricki Heck
I'm sad Director Wilcox is using the public forum to vent his personal feelings and disparage NID. Any problems he has were largely brought on by himself.
I spoke personally with the GM, and he is excited at the opportunity to work with a greater focus on power distribution and learn more about that side of the business. Anyone who's watched over the last year could see that the electric power is a new challenge that the GM truly wanted to pursue. I support his decision to advance his career in a way that will give him a step up the ladder. Career advancement is what many people want for themselves. He has a think skin and voices in opposition to a Dam, would simply not drive him away. Director Wilcox is making assumptions that are simply not fact.