NID GM Rem Scherzinger Resigns Takes New Job

The general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District is resigning. In letters to the Board of Directors and employees, Rem Scherzinger says his last day will be July 11th. He’s held the job for seven and a half years. Board member Nick Wilcox says Scherzinger has obtained another job in the county, without being more specific. He says he’s disappointed, but not surprised…

click to listen to Nick Wilcox

Wilcox says Scherzinger’s departure is linked, at least in part, to the way people have been expressing their longrunning opposition to the Centennial Dam proposal…

click to listen to Nick Wilcox

In March, Wilcox announced at a Board meeting that he was moving to Colorado, with his wife, to be closer to his two sons, after saying he was not running for a fourth term in November. But he also said his past four years have been difficult due to what he termed “constant attacks” of the Board. Scherzinger says he’ll miss everyone in the district very much and will be available for more comment Friday afternoon.

–gf