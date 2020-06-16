NID Goes Green

The Nevada Irrigation District has now gone nearly completely green in its power purchases. The manager of hydroelectric operations, Keane Sommers, says they’ve begun using 95-percent, renewable energy to power all its operations, starting this month…

NID has changed where it gets its power, switching from PG and E providing only about 33-percent renewable, to the clean, renewable hydropower it generates at its Scotts Flat Powerhouse. In addition to the environmental benefits, Sommers says the cost of energy to the district will be stabilized…

While most of the NID facilities in Nevada, Placer, and Yuba counties, including the main administrative building and the water treatment plants, will be using 100-percent clean, renewable power, some smaller facilities still need to be converted, leaving NID just short ot 100-percent overall.