NID Has Agricultural Water Mgt Plan Workshop

Posted: Mar. 9, 2021 12:45 AM PST

Every five years, the Nevada Irrigation District is required to send the State Department of Water Resources an Agricultural Water Management Plan. District Public Information Officer, Tomi Riley, says a workshop is happening to review the draft plan during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting Wednesday morning…

Most agricultural water customers purchase it seasonally, from mid-April through mid-October…

Riley says NID’s raw water is conveyed to customers through a unique network of over 500 miles of canals and is used to grow multiple crops. That includes wine grapes, nursery stock, apples, rice, plums, citrus, grass, alfalfa hay, as well as to irrigate pasture. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for the NID Board’s second meeting on March 24th. The plan must be adopted by April first and is due within 30 days to the state.

