NID Has Discontinued Treated Water Program

Treated water is on the way for a number of homeowners in the Nevada Irrigation District. But they’ll be one of the last ones to get hooked up through funding help from the district. NID Director of Engineering, Doug Roderick, says the contracts are worth about a-million-and-a-half dollars. They feature installation of ductile iron pipe, along with fire hydrants, for the Maranatha Place community, west of Alta Sierra, and on Ali Lane in Auburn. It’s through the district’s Finance Water Line Extension Program…

Roderick says since the program was established in 2006 the district has financed nine projects. But these are the last of three remaining projects. He says the program is being discontinued, due to not enough residents hooking up to keep it financially viable. He says a new program is now being offered…

Work had also been delayed, due to contractor bids that were too high above Roderick’s estimates. But project designs were re-evaluated and modified to provide more cost savings.