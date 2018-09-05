NID Hiring Firm To Facilitate Water Plan Update

As the Nevada Irrigation District gets ready to take a closer look at its water needs for the next 50 years, they’ve hired a technical and facilitating firm. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says the selection of the Kolbe Company will be announced during a special workshop Thursday morning on the Raw Water Master Plan Update…

Scherzinger says the firm will guide the two-year process of updating the plan. It will provide guidance during all advisory committee meetings, technical meetings, and also provide community outreach services. The firm will also help develop the advisory committee’s charter. The committee will be comprised of community representatives. Scherzinger hopes the committee will help unify divergent viewpoints about the district’s water future…

The workshop begins at 9 tomorrow (Thurs.) morning in the District’s Board Room, at 1036 West Main Street in Grass Valley.