NID Holding First-Ever Active Shooter Drill

Active shooter drills have become the new normal, including for public agencies. The Nevada Irrigation District is holding its first-ever exercise Wednesday morning at its Business Center, that also houses the NID Board meeting room. Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says they plan on doing them annually…

click to listen to Greg Jones

Jones says the simulation features someone portraying a gunman, walking through the building, with employees instructed to hide or run. He says it’s also important safety training for the Grass Valley Police Department…

click to listen to Greg Jones

And that period of time is 9 to 10:30 Wednesday morning, when offices will be closed.There will be signage in the area, alerting neighboring businesses, visitors, and a school across the street. Fire agencies and other first responders have also been notified in advance. The NID Business Center is located at 1036 West Main Street. The drill is part of the District’s Emergency Action Plan, required by the state.