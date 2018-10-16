< Back to All News

NID Hosts Watershed Open House

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 6:15 PM PDT

If you’re interested in learning more about how the Nevada Irrigation District restores and protects vital watersheds, the District is holding an Open House Wednesday evening. NID Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says short presentations will be made regarding nine projects in various stages of implementation and completion….

click to listen to Neysa King

King says attendees will learn about how the district is conserving water, restoring mountain meadows, improving fish habitat, and reduce wildfire risks, among other benefits…

click to listen to Neysa King

There will also be educational activities, including for children, along with light refreshments. That’s going on Wednesday evening, from 5:30 to 6:45, at the Gold Miner’s Inn, in Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha