NID Hosts Watershed Open House

If you’re interested in learning more about how the Nevada Irrigation District restores and protects vital watersheds, the District is holding an Open House Wednesday evening. NID Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says short presentations will be made regarding nine projects in various stages of implementation and completion….

King says attendees will learn about how the district is conserving water, restoring mountain meadows, improving fish habitat, and reduce wildfire risks, among other benefits…

There will also be educational activities, including for children, along with light refreshments. That’s going on Wednesday evening, from 5:30 to 6:45, at the Gold Miner’s Inn, in Grass Valley.