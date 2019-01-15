NID in Good Standing with Training

Nevada Irrigtion District is one of the twenty-four special districts in Nevada County. Assistant General Manager Greg Jones, says that NID is in compliance with all required trainings including Ethics and Brown Act Training. The new board just received ethics training last month

Ethics training involves honest and transparent handling of public assets.

The second required training is on the the Brown Act which guarantees all legislative bodies in California hold open and public meetings. Jones says NID has that scheduled for next month. The third training involves disclosure of potential financial conflict of interests and the completeion what is called a Form 700.