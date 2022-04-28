< Back to All News

NID In-Home Canal Water Users Dwindling

Posted: Apr. 28, 2022 12:20 AM PDT

Off season water services was one of the main topics of Wednesday’s meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the Board was mainly seeking clarification regarding canal water customers. He says one of the district’s biggest challenges is the few customers left who still use it inside the home…

Close says there are only 119 customers still on so-called “constructed conveyance” accounts, and new accounts are no longer allowed. And those customers must self-certify that they have an alternate potable water supply from a bottled water delivery company to their home. Meanwhile, he says the district has seen a significant increase in winter water service…

Close says winter water also comes at a higher cost, compared to summer service. The additional fees can be attributed to the increased labor required to monitor and maintain canals during storms.

