NID Jumps In To Clean-up Spill

Posted: May. 31, 2018 5:50 PM PDT

An out of control dump truck landed in Squirrel Creek after losing control coming down Highway 20 Wednesday. As a result hazardous materials leaked into the creek and created a potentially dangerous situation. Nevada Irrigation District Operations Manager Chip Close says an alert NID employee was driving by when he noticed the commotion in Penn Valley. He contacted the office and a hazardous spill team was put in motion.

Close says approximately fifteen absorbent pads were used to capture material that was leaking into the creek.

Close says even though Squirrel Creek is not technically a NID water system, the creek does eventually flow into the Meade Canal.

NID crews completed the cleanup this morning and both NID and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are satisfied with the cleanup effort.

