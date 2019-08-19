NID Keeping Invasive Aquatic Mussels Out So Far

With boating season in high gear, efforts continue to protect high country reservoirs from invasive mussels. The Nevada Irrigation District continues to report successful efforts to the state regarding a program they’ve had in place for the last couple of seasons that has kept them out so far. NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones says it’s a voluntary self-inspection program at Scotts Flat, Rollins, and Combie reservoirs…

click to listen to Greg Jones

NID says quagga and zebra mussels can quickly colonize and consume the food supply for native species. And Jones says they have no predators…

click to listen to Greg Jones

The mussels can attach to submerged surfaces and clog water system infrastructure. Jones says the state has been ramping up efforts and requires all agencies that own or manage reservoirs open for public recreation to implement a detection and prevention program. Knowingly transporting aquatic invasive species into a reservoir can result in a possible fine.