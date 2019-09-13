< Back to All News

NID Kids Triathlon On Saturday

Posted: Sep. 13, 2019 12:10 AM PDT

There are actually two triathlons happening Saturday. The Sixth Annual Kids Triathlon is being held on Rollins Lake, at the Orchards Springs Campground. The lake is operated by the Nevada Irrigation District. The district’s recreation manager, Monica Reyes, says there are two age groups participating…

Reyes says it’s now held on the same day as the Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon, instead of in May, to help improve participation…

The race begins tomorrow morning at 8. There’s also no same-day registration. The registration fee is 40 dollars and is required prior to the event. A portion of the fees will go toward the Bierwagen Interpretive Site Project at the campground. Also, to accomodate the BSM Triathlon, NID will close its boat launches on Scotts Flat Reservoir.

