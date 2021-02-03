NID Launches New Website

If you haven’t visited the Nevada Irrigation District website lately, they’ve launched a whole new look, starting this week. Interim General Manager Greg Jones says it has a nice new face and should be easier for customers and other interested parties to navigate…

Jones says NID’s new branding has been incorporated, including the new “Water for Life” theme, as well as its centennial…

Jones says the new website also helps NID meet new state transparency requirements for better online communication from special districts, ensuring accessibility for people of all abilities. The website address is “NID water dot-com”.