NID Lifts Canal Water Sales Moratoriums

Posted: Mar. 2, 2020 12:30 AM PST

Dozens of water canals in the Nevada Irrigation District are no longer under a complete sales moratorium, thanks to substantial upgrades. Water Operations Manager Chip Close told the Board of Directors that in the recent past the demand from irrigation customers overcame available capacity for about 30 canals…

click to listen to Chip Close

That includes the Maben and Kyler canals, which have been under a moratorium since 1981. Close says the district invested about two-point-eight million dollars to pipe portions of both canals to fortify and increase the capacity…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the release of the moratorium on those canals will create increased water sales and revenue, although the amount is unknown at this time.

