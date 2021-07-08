< Back to All News

NID Mandatory Conservation Includes Rate Hike

Posted: Jul. 8, 2021 12:14 AM PDT

Nevada Irrigation District water customers have now joined their Grass Valley and Nevada City neighbors under a 20-percent conservation mandate. But one notable difference, according to Water Operations Manager Chip Close, is that a 25-percent increase is also imposed on what’s called volumetric consumption…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the rate hike is mainly to help defray the nearly one-million dollar cost of a water purchase from PG and E. The increase will stay in effect until the emergency drought declaration is lifted. Close suggests that customers also consider keeping their lawns a little thicker…

click to listen to Chip Close

NID customers are also limited to three days a week of outdoor watering, and only before 10am and after 9pm. And, unlike the previous drought, raw water customers are also included in the mandate, who are mostly farmers and ranchers.

