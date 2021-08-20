< Back to All News

NID May Soon Ramp Up Fines For Water Theft

Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 12:34 AM PDT

Last month, the Nevada Irrigation District established a fining structure for customers wasting water and not making a good faith effort to conserve by at least 20-percent. But as the drought deepens, Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the NID Board of Directors is going to consider ramping up fines more dramatically for water theft, at their meeting next Wednesday…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says the current Drought Emergency Resolution only allows fines of up to 250 dollars for taking water. But he says the modification the Board will consider would add a lot more enforcement teeth…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says normally district water is only legally permitted to be taken, including from a canal, for construction purposes or if a well fails. Instead, he says it’s being stolen for a variety of reasons, such as irrigation, a yard, or even a marijuana grow.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha