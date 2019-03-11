NID Moves Forward With Scott Flat Trail Project

Plans for a new trail system below Scotts Flat Reservoir are moving forward. Nevada Irrigation District staff has selected a firm to do the engineering and design phase of the project. Assistant NID General Manager Greg Jones says it’s pending approval from the Board of Directors. It’s called the Lower Connector Trail that would be about a mile long…

The spillway, the easiest and straightest access route for hikers and bikers, was closed in the late summer of 2017, due to growing problems with such things as illegal camping, campfires, trash, graffiti, and vandalism. But it was reopened later in the year, after a strong public outcry, with the district vowing to work with stakeholder groups to develop alternative routes. Jones says he’s not sure the how much a new trail system will reduce the spillway problems….

Meanwhile, requests for proposals have not been sent out yet for the construction phase. But Jones hopes the new route will be ready in less than two years.