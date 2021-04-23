NID Names New GM After 10-Month Search

After a nearly year-long search, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors is poised to announce the hiring of a new General Manager, at their meeting on Wednesday. Board President, Chris Bierwagen, says they’ll consider an employment agreement for Jennifer Hanson…

Prior to being city manager, Hanson was the Public Works Director for Lincoln. If approved, Bierwagen says Hanson would also become the first woman to lead NID in its 100-year history…

The employment agreement lists a start date of June first. The process to find a new General Manager included an extensive national search. But Bierwagen says only one out of the 40 applicants interviewed was from outside of California. Hanson’s predecessor, Rem Scherzinger, left the district in June of last year to take a similar job for the Truckee Donner Public Utility District. He was let go four months later. Greg Jones, the assistant General Manager, had been NID’s interim General Manager. It’s not known if he was one of the candidates.