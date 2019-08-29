NID Needs To Redistrict

Recent annexations have created what’s described as an imbalance in representation in the five divisions of the Nevada Irrigation District. So the district has started its first redistricting process in many years. Paul Mitchell, with the consulting firm Redistricting Partners, tells the NID Board of Directors that the population difference between the largest division, Division Four, and the smallest one, Division Two, should be no more than 10-percent. But it’s currently at 36-percent…

click to listen to Paul Mitchell

Division Four is represented on the Board by Laura Peters. Chris Bierwagen represents Division Two. Mitchell says the process features a number of meetings, to get public input, between now and the scheduled redistricting map adoption date of October 23rd…

click to listen to Paul Mitchell

A couple of board members also wondered whether to wait until the 2020 census numbers are out before redistricting. But that would leave the boundaries the same for next year’s elections.