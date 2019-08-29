< Back to All News

NID Needs To Redistrict

Posted: Aug. 28, 2019 5:37 PM PDT

Recent annexations have created what’s described as an imbalance in representation in the five divisions of the Nevada Irrigation District. So the district has started its first redistricting process in many years. Paul Mitchell, with the consulting firm Redistricting Partners, tells the NID Board of Directors that the population difference between the largest division, Division Four, and the smallest one, Division Two, should be no more than 10-percent. But it’s currently at 36-percent…

click to listen to Paul Mitchell

Division Four is represented on the Board by Laura Peters. Chris Bierwagen represents Division Two. Mitchell says the process features a number of meetings, to get public input, between now and the scheduled redistricting map adoption date of October 23rd…

click to listen to Paul Mitchell

A couple of board members also wondered whether to wait until the 2020 census numbers are out before redistricting. But that would leave the boundaries the same for next year’s elections.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha