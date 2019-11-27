< Back to All News

NID Now Flushing and Cleaning Water Lines

Posted: Nov. 27, 2019 12:32 AM PST


Water lines for Nevada Irrigation District customers are getting their annual cleaning. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says it’s a state mandate to have a working flushing system…

Close says fire hydrants will be used, allowing water to flow through main lines at a higher velocity, flushing away any residue that may have collected over the year. During the process, water will be dechlorinated and flushed from hydrants up to 400 gallons a minute. Close says water quality is usually not affected…

The work will continue through February throughout the entire district, from Cascade Shores to Nevada City to North Auburn.

