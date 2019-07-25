NID Outlines Wildfire Safety Programs

NID wildfire safety efforts were highlighted at today’s (Wednesday’s) Board of Directors meeting. District managers went into detail about projects and programs. Neysa (Nay-suh) King is the Environmental Resources Administrator and said the Scotts Flat area remains one of the highest priorities for tree and vegetation removal and thinning. She says it’s cost over 475-thousand dollars over the last two years to remove over a-million board feet of marketable timber…

Also at Scotts Flat, NID Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes told the Board about a group of campers who, instead of making sure warm charcoal embers were extinguished completely, they tossed them into some nearby brush, sparking a small fire recently…

Presentation topics also included increased wildfire threats to watersheds, customers, and operations. Also, NID’s resiliency strategies and minimizing water service disruptions, through hydroelecric backup systems during power outages.