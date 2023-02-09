NID Petitions U.S. Supreme Court

The Nevada Irrigation District has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court regarding an issue that the Board President says could have severe water supply impacts. The district has been generating renewable hydroelectric energy through powerhouses at its major reservoirs. It’s also known as the Yuba-Bear Hydroelectric Project. NID is still in the process of renewing its 50-year license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. And Board President Karen Hull says they’re asking the high court to resolve two conflicting court rulings. The rulings are in regard to the state’s ability to act on NID’s Water Quality Certification application within a year…

Hull says the certification includes a condition that would allow the State Water Board to modify operating requirements of the hydropower project any time during the license period…

Hull says without a clear understanding of the operating conditions of the hydropower project, NID will not be able to adequately plan for future water supplies and the district’s financial needs.