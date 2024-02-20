NID Plan For Water Preview At Supes Meeting

After nearly three and a half years of work, the Nevada Irrigation District is expected to complete it’s 50-year outlook and plan for managing its vast water supplies in March. NID General Manager Jennifer Hanson presented what’s called the Plan for Water at Tuesday’s Nevada County Supervisors meeting. She told the Board that this is one of the largest, complex, and oldest water districts in the state. Hanson said that presents financial challenges, with higher labor costs needed to manage it. But climate change is a more immediate concern, with more very dry and wet periods expected in the decades to come…

Hanson said average annual unmet water needs are projected to be about 35-thousand acre feet, depending on the season. She also pointed out that 90-percent of district customers are raw water users, including agriculture. Four alternatives are being looked at for addressing shortages. One is storage augmentation, including at Rollins Lake by 10 to 50-thousand acre feet. Meanwhile, County Supervisor Heidi Hall, who worked for the State Department of Water Resources for 10 years, said she’d like to see conservation and watershed management stressed more…

Hanson also indicated that building Centennial Dam, which would add another 110-thousand acre feet, does not appear to be a very cost-effective or practical option. Other alternatives include canal improvements.