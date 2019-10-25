NID Postpones Redistricting

Re-configuring the representation imbalance in two of the five divisions of the Nevada Irrigation District has been postponed. When the issue first came to the attention of the Board of Directors in August, two directors wondered whether to wait unti the 2020 census numbers are out. And, facing a deadline this week to adopt the new division maps, the Board voted for a delay, with director Ricki Heck making the motion…

click to listen to Ricki Heck

The Board was told by a consultant that the population difference between the largest division, Division Four, and the smallest one, Division Two, should be no more than 10-percent. But it’s currently at 36-percent. Meanwhile, Heck says the NID counsel has also informed the board that it’s possible those two directors, Laura Peters and Chris Bierwagen, might no longer live in their division, after re-districting is completed…

click to listen to Ricki Heck

Peters and Bierwagen were elected to the Board in 2018 and aren’t up for re-election until 2022.