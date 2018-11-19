< Back to All News

NID Purchases Powerhouse For One Dollar

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 12:53 AM PST

The Nevada Irrigation District has purchased another powerhouse that allows them to generate more hydroelectric energy revenue. But they ended up only paying one dollar for the Deer Creek Powerhouse and related assets from PG and E, including all of the Chalk Bluff canal and most of the South Yuba Canal. NID General Manager Rem Scherzinger says it’ll also help offset maintenance costs of the canal system…

Scherzinger says the Chalk Bluff and South Yuba Canals are significant components for NID water deliveries. He says more than 30-thousand people are served. PG and E initially asked for 17-million dollars, when negotiations began seven years ago. But Scherzinger says the utility also stated that the Deer Creek facilities no longer serve as an economical source of electricity generation…

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the California Public Utilities Commission still need to approve the transfer of ownership, which, NID says, should be sometime next year. And as part of the sale, the District will also dedicate a 700-acre easement to the Bear Yuba Land Trust, to protect the transferred lands from future development.

