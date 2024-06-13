< Back to All News

NID Ramping Up Water Emergency

Posted: Jun. 12, 2024 5:38 PM PDT

PG and E’s estimate for completing a critical repair project designed to restore at least partial water flows for the Nevada Irrigation District is now about two months later than the original projection. The latest prediction is late July. And that has the Board of Directors gearing up for more urgent emergency steps. And frustrations continue to escalate regarding the utility company. A spokesman explained to the Board, at Wednesday’s meeting, that welding time at Spaulding One Powerhouse is taking longer than anticipated, due to the complexity of the precision needed and tightness of the space crews are working in around the clock. But NID General Manager Jennifer Hansen wondered about the nature of the project…

The Board, as expected, approved canal outage rotations, due to what’s called an Emergency Water Shortage. But with only 50-percent of normal flows now not expected for another month and a half, additional rotations will be needed. Meanwhile, NID Assistant General Manager Greg Jones told the Board that a Disaster Survey may soon be requested from the County Office of Emergency Services…

20-percent mandatory water conservation is also expected to be imposed in the near future. The powerhouse was taken offline in early March, after a leak was found due to the impacts from a slide the previous month.

