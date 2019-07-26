< Back to All News

NID Rate Discount Program Approved

Posted: Jul. 26, 2019 12:12 AM PDT

With a controversial five-percent rate hike taking effect this month, the Nevada Irrigation District has also established a program to help low-income ratepayers. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says the Board of Directors had also pledged to help people who had expressed concerns about the increase during public hearings…

Under the program, bills will be reduced by one-third, or from a fixed monthly fee of 26 dollars and 25 cents a month, to 17-78 a month. Close says the program also highlights how low rates still are in the district. He says even with the recently-enacted increase, NID’s fixed rates are still less than federal and state guidelines for how much consumers should pay for water service…

Application forms can also be found through the Nevada Irrigation District’s web site.

