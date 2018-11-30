< Back to All News

NID Raw Water Master Plan Workshop Saturday

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:10 AM PST

The public process to plan the water future in the Nevada Irrigation District for the next 50 years is gearing up. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says two introductory workshops on the Raw Water Master Plan Update are coming up next month, including one Saturday morning at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Officials will work with facilitators in outlining the formation of a 30-member community representatives group. But he says the public doesn’t have to join that group…

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

Scherzinger says options for helping maintain a stable water supply aren’t scheduled for

click to listen to Rem Scherzinger

At their November meeting, the NID Board voted to pause the formation guidelines for the community representatives group until after the new Board is sworn in on December 12th, when there will be three newly-elected directors. Scherzinger says the process of updating the Raw Water Master Plan is expected to last for about two years, or until around August of 2020, after a number of workshops and meetings are held. Scherzinger says all options will be presented to the Board for final appoval. Tomorrow’s workshop runs from 10am to noon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with another one in North Auburn, at Rock Creek Elementary School, on December 10th, from 4 to 6pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha