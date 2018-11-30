NID Raw Water Master Plan Workshop Saturday

The public process to plan the water future in the Nevada Irrigation District for the next 50 years is gearing up. District General Manager Rem Scherzinger says two introductory workshops on the Raw Water Master Plan Update are coming up next month, including one Saturday morning at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Officials will work with facilitators in outlining the formation of a 30-member community representatives group. But he says the public doesn’t have to join that group…

Scherzinger says options for helping maintain a stable water supply aren't scheduled for

At their November meeting, the NID Board voted to pause the formation guidelines for the community representatives group until after the new Board is sworn in on December 12th, when there will be three newly-elected directors. Scherzinger says the process of updating the Raw Water Master Plan is expected to last for about two years, or until around August of 2020, after a number of workshops and meetings are held. Scherzinger says all options will be presented to the Board for final appoval. Tomorrow’s workshop runs from 10am to noon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with another one in North Auburn, at Rock Creek Elementary School, on December 10th, from 4 to 6pm.