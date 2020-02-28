NID Raw Water Rate Hikes Ahead

Rates may soon take a substantial jump for some five-thousand raw water customers in the Nevada Irrigation District. That’s mainly agriculture and irrigation customers. In presenting a new cost of services report to the Board of Directors, consultant Alex Handlers says rate revenue continues to lag behind operating expenses. He mentioned that around 13-million dollars in hydroelectric revenue will be needed this year to help close that gap…

The report says raw water customers rates would have to rise as much as 46-percent to cover the district’s cost of service. As for the 26-thousand treated water customers, NID Board Director Nick Wilcox says their rates nearly cover district expenses and rates will not be going up…

A treated water rate increase was approved last year of 18-percent over three years. Meanwhile, Board President Ricki Heck is hesitant to take any action before a closer look is taken at the budget and possible cuts there…

Heck wants that to be done, simultaneously with a rate analysis study that will be done. The board has not voted on that proposal yet.