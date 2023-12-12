< Back to All News

NID Recreation Rates Going Up Again

Posted: Dec. 12, 2023 12:55 AM PST

Once again, it’s going to be a little more expensive to go camping in NID recreation areas. The Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors will be considering three rate hike options, ranging from five to ten-percent, that would take effect on New Year’s Day. The current tent site rate is 43-dollars a night. Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says the increases will help them get closer to a full-cost recovery goal that’s included in the district’s Strategic Plan…

Reyes also notes revenue hits in recent years from bad weather and the pandemic. But she says, despite the low snowstorms last winter that kept campgrounds from opening earlier in the spring, it’s been a better year…

A five-percent increase would raise another 116-thousand dollars a year for the recreation department. But it would be 232-thousand, with a ten-percent camping rate hike.

