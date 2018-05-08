< Back to All News

NID Recreation Season Is Upon Us

Posted: May. 8, 2018 12:20 AM PDT

The outdoor recreation season is starting to kick into high gear. All NID-operated campgrounds are now open, and Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes, says you should notice a lot of improvements, including new picnic tables at Scotts Flat…

NID has also completed an extensive project that removed a lot of hazardous trees, reducing the wildfire risk and protecting infrastructure and nearby residential areas, at Scotts Flat, Orchard Springs, and Long Ravine campgrounds. And Reyes says there was, once again, enough rain, to provide optimum water conditions for swimming, boating, and fishing…

Also, there are new boat slips at Long Ravine, Orchard Springs, and Peninsula, plus a new slide at Long Ravine. Meanwhile, if you wanted to camp at Scotts Flat on Memorial Day weekend, Reyes says reservations are already sold out.

