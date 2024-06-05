NID Recreation Season Still Looks Normal So Far

Damaged PG and E infrastructure has been predicted to have severe effects on lake levels and recreation opportunities this summer, according to NID’s website. The district’s Recreation Manager, Monica Reyes, says levels are still looking pretty good, for now. But she anticipates a larger drop than normal, as the season progresses…

Reyes says June and July are traditionally the top months for recreation in the district each year. And she says reservation numbers are still looking like they usually do for this time of year…

But the district says Season Boat Pass sales for Rollins Lake have been suspended. However, Reyes says she still expects weekends, especially, to be packed with boaters, campers, and day users, including at Scotts Flat. Meanwhile, half of the normal flows from the Spaulding One Powerhouse into lower reservoirs are now not expected to resume until the end of June, instead of by mid-June, according to PG and E. It’s a primary water source for Rollins and a secondary source for Scotts Flat and Deer Creek.