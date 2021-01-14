< Back to All News

NID Rejects COVID Relief Fund Contribution

Posted: Jan. 14, 2021 12:28 AM PST

As the donation deadline nears for the fourth round of the COVID Relief Fund, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has turned down a request from local leaders for a contribution. NID Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says the Board praised the “Small Business Winter Survival Campaign”. But she says, in turning down the 50-thousand dollar request, the Board says the district has already forgiven more than 165-thousand dollars in revenue from ratepayers, since declaring a pandemic emergency in March of last year…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Riley says this is in addition to the mounting expenses NID has incurred as an essential service during the pandemic…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

But Riley says the Board was also concerned about the perception of a gift of public funds and a policy they put in place in 2019 that suspended all contributions to nonprofits and community organizations until all reserve funds are once again at desired levels. Nevada County Supervisors have approved two contributions to the Relief Fund, including one for 100-thousand dollars in December, as a challenge grant.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha