NID Rejoins CivicSpark Program

Posted: Aug. 25, 2022 12:02 AM PDT

CivicSpark is a Governor’s Initiative AmeriCorps program that coordinates local public agencies to address community issues. And the Nevada Irrigation District is re-involving itself, after a four-year absence, mostly due to the pandemic. NID Environmental Resources Administrator Neysa King says they’re seeking two recent college graduates with expertise in water resources, forest health, and watershed management challenges…

Each year, CivicSpark recruits Fellows on a service year of 11 months, with a pay of about 25-thousand dollars. King says NID is especially interested in Fellows who are familiar with the headwaters region and local ecosystem…

Other duties will be to research and develop a prescribed burn plan. Applicant information is available on the NID and CivicSpark websites. King says it’s hoped they can make the hires in the next month or so. And she’d also like to see this be an annual program.

