NID Rescinds Centennial Dam Spending Cap

In a surprising move, the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors has announced, after a closed session, that they are rescinding a resolution, hastily passed at a special meeting last month, that would have placed a spending cap on the Centennial Dam project. That’s after the South Yuba River Citizens League hinted at possible litigation that the meeting violated the state’s opening meeting law, also known as the Brown Act. The meeting was held to consider a SYRCL request to place a work and spending moratorium on the project until the Raw Water Master Plan was updated. Hundreds of Centennial opponents showed up, but public comment was shut down because, NID officials said, the Veterans Building had to be vacated at a specific time. The resolution was the idea of NID Director Scott Miller. He says SYRCL made some valid points…

SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says NID also violated the Brown Act by not distributing Miller’s resolution to the public simultaneously with the Board. She also says the spending cap was essentially meaningless…

Meanwhile, Miller says he’d be open to holding another special meeting on the moratorium request, as well as the spending cap resolution. Three new members of the NID Board are being sworn in next month.