NID Reservoir Storage Still Looks Strong

With the official start of winter just under a month away, reservoir storage levels for the Nevada Irrigation District still look good. Overall, they’re at 108-percent of average. NID Water Resource Superintendent, Thor Larsen, says the precipitation earlier this month provided a good boost. But he also says there’s been some weather luck from the past year…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

Larsen also credits going back to a conservation mandate this year. A 20-percent water use reduction is still being imposed…

click to listen to Thor Larsen

The district says treated water usage was down 16-percent in October, compared to two years ago. For the year-to-date, total usage is 10-percent less. Meanwhile, storage at Englebright Dam is 107-percent of normal. It’s 100-percent for Bullards Bar. But the larger North State reservoirs aren’t faring as well. It’s only 56-percent at Oroville Dam and 57-percent at Lake Shasta.