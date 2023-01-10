NID Reservoirs Are All Spilling But Nothing Alarming

Although NID reservoirs are now spilling at their heaviest in six years, officials say they’re functioning as they should and are fairly routine. But the Director of Power Systems, Keane Sommers, says the Scotts Flat spill will increase flows in Deer Creek near Nevada City, which could cause some problems…

Sommers says flooding may occur in the usual low-lying and poor drainage areas. And he also mentions that the District currently has no ability to significantly reduce flows in the Bear River near Rollins and Combie reservoirs….

But Sommers says no flooding is expected in that area. He says reservoirs are still well below the threshold for a high flow notification, which is 20-thousand cubic feet per second at Rollins and Combie. The current flow is about 17-hundred-50 at Rollins, after a peak of 63-hundred on New Year’s Eve. It’s 25-hundred-50 at Combie, aftere a peak of 99-hundred. A 15-thousand cfs is needed for a high flow notification at Scotts Flat. But it’s currently only flowing at several hundred cfs, according to Sommers.