NID Reservoirs At Less Than Half Capacity

Posted: Oct. 6, 2021 5:00 PM PDT

At the end of the previous water year last week, the overall reservoir storage level for the Nevada Irrigation District was the lowest for this time of year since the 1990’s drought. Water Operations Manager Chip Close says, at 46-percent of capacity, that leaves them with only 125-thousand acre feet going into the upcoming rainy season…

A year ago, the district had 180-thousand acre feet. Last week, the California Department of Water Resources indicated it was preparing for what would be its first-ever zero allocations, through the State Water Project, unless conditions improve dramatically…

Meanwhile, Close says although customers didn’t actually meet NID’s conservation mandate of 20-percent, compliance was still considered to be pretty good, at 11-percent in September and 12-percent in August. That compares to the statewide voluntary rate of only one to two-percent. Governor Newsom never ordered a mandate, unlike former Governor Brown during the previous drought.

