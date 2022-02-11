NID Says Water Supplies Adequate Idaho Maryland

Water supply impacts from the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine project are among numerous environmental issues that are being studied and discussed. And Assistant Nevada Irrigation District General Manager Greg Jones says their state-required assessment identifies 31 properties that may have wells impacted by groundwater dewatering operations of the mine…

But Jones agrees that climate change may worsen supplies. However, that’s not an issue that NID needed to include in the assessment…

And Jones says NID will participate in the Public Comment period on the draft EIR, currently underway through March fourth, and mention their assessment. They will also mention that Rise Grass Valley would pay for costs of any NID mainline extension. The state law that requires the assessment is designed to improve the link between information on water supply availability and certain land-use decisions made by cities and counties. That includes any project that covers 40 or more acres, such as Idaho Maryland.